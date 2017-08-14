Hyatt looking for a Spa Coordinator Monday, August 14 2017 @ 03:03 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 29







At Hyatt, we believe our guests select Hyatt because of our caring and attentive associates who are focused on providing efficient service and meaningful experiences.



The Spa Coordinator host and fosters an atmosphere of calm and relaxation. Primary responsibilities include scheduling treatments, guest registration and processing forms of payment to include room charges, credit cards and cash. As a Spa Coordinator you will be responsible for spa reservations, whether it is a deluxe spa package or an individual spa treatment. This position is also responsible for making product and treatment recommendations to spa guests. This individual promotes wellness and serves as the final point of contact for an indigenous spa experience. If you have spa reception experience in a spa resort or hotel spa, we'd love to hear from you!



Hyatt associates work in an environment that demands exceptional performance yet reaps great rewards. Get started as a Spa Reception Agent with Hyatt: Whether it's career opportunities, job enrichment or a supportive work environment, if you are ready for this challenge, then we are ready for you.



This is not your typical career opportunity. This is the Hyatt Touch.



QUALIFICATIONS:



* A true desire to satisfy the needs of others in a fast paced environment.



* Refined verbal and written communication skills.



* Knowledge of booking system used to complete reservations



* Proficient in Microsoft Office



* Experience in similar environment for a minimum of two years. Use your past experience in spa jobs to make a difference at Hyatt. For immediate consideration for this hotel spa job, click Apply Now and complete an application for the Spa Coordinator position on the Hyatt Careers Site!



PRIMARY LOCATION: TT-TTI-Port of Spain

ORGANIZATION: Hyatt Regency Trinidad

PAY BASIS: Hourly

JOB LEVEL: Full-time

JOB: Spa

REQ ID: POR000604



Hyatt is an equal employment opportunity and affirmative action employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, age, religion, disability, veteran status, genetic information, citizenship status or any other group protected by law.



