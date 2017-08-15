Barbados Prime Minister responds to reports foreign reserves low: Nothing new Tuesday, August 15 2017 @ 02:23 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 10



Mr. Stuart said there had never been a time when Barbados was without foreign reserve challenges. He noted that the country borrowed its way out of the challenges in the past, but it was not being done in recent times for a multiplicity of reasons.



We have fallen below the 12-week bench mark with our foreign reserves. Recent statistics made available to me indicated that between 1975 and 1986, at no time in any year did Barbados have 12-weeks of foreign reserves, he stated.



In relation to the countrys revenue challenges, the Prime Minister indicated that Government had to make a huge sacrifice in the area of corporate revenue as a result of decisions made in Canada in 2007 and implemented in 2010.



