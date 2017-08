The Bahamas apprehends 151 illegal immigrants from Haiti Tuesday, August 15 2017 @ 02:43 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 12



* 151 Haitian migrants apprehended in Bahamian waters in two separate incidents on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11

- - 73 held aboard a freighter on Aug. 9

- - 78 held on Aug. 11 in waters North of Ragged Island

