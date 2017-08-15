

Perenco offers to invest US$400 million in Venezuela Tuesday, August 15 2017 @ 04:09 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 36



The French company that bought Repsol's Trinidad assets in October last year for US$125 million, proposed to invest US$400 million in neighboring Venezuela during a Monday meeting with Venezuela's Petroleum Minister Nelson Martinez, a statement from the minister's office confirmed yesterday.



"Petroleum Minister Nelson Martínez met this Monday with Perenco Chief Executive Officer Benoit de la Fouchardiere, and with Perenco General Manager Nicolás Serre to evaluate Perenco's participation in Venezuela's oil industry through the joint venture companies Petrowarao y Baripetrol," Martinez's office said.



"Perenco showed interest in making an investment in the order of US$400 million through an expansion of the joint venture Petrowarao with the incorporation of new areas of production in Lake Maracaibo," the Petroleum Ministry said.



"The meeting also considered the creation of a new joint venture with Venezuela's petrochemical company, Pequiven, for the production of gas for processing at the Petrochemical Complex Ana María Campos, located in Zulia state (western Venezuela)," the ministry said.



"With these projects, the Petroleum Ministry is contributing to the strengthening of the hydrocarbon and petrochemical engines of the Bolivarian Economic Agenda as proposed by President Nicolas Maduro to revive and diversify the economy of the nation," the ministry said.







