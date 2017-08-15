

Cayman Islands Monetary Authority warns against pooling money to remit Tuesday, August 15 2017 @ 04:37 PM AST



It's not uncommon that in economies like that of the Cayman Islands where there are many foreigners working, said foreigners remit money to their families in their home countries.



On these remittances are attached fees to send and fees to receive. That's how the money remittance agencies like Western Union and Moneygram make money.



So the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority felt it necessary to remind the population in a notice last week that a licence is required to pool money for remittance purposes.



The notice said:



