Cayman Islands bondholders get payout Wednesday, August 16 2017 @ 03:15 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 16



* On August 14, Owl Finance Limited announced it paid out to bondholders:

- - £3,303,801, leaving an outstanding principal amount of £48,565,639

- - US$10,786,855 leaving an outstanding principal amount of US$158,565,998

- - 3,837,585, leaving an outstanding principal amount of 56,412,220

- - £2,249,108, leaving an outstanding principal amount of £46,986,399

- - US$7,343,299, leaving an outstanding principal amount of US$153,409,808

- - 2,612,488, leaving an outstanding principal amount of 54,577,828



* On August 11, Ares European Loan Management Holdings (Luxembourg) S.à R.L. announced it borrowed 26,566,857.00 on the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange bond market, so it now has 74,318,715 bonds in issue

* On another bond issue, Ares paid out 14,471,659, leaving an outstanding balance of 33,433,343



* Meanwhile Deutsche Bank wants to talk to its bondholders of its 223,250,000 issue about changing the terms and conditions under which it borrowed money from investors. To be clear, Deutsche Banks said upfront this it is not about an early payback (redemption) and is requiring bondholders sign a non-disclosure agreement "in order to facilitate a detailed discussion of the proposals"

