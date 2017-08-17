

Oil & gas business from Guyana already starting to flow into Trinidad & Tobago Thursday, August 17 2017



Key takeaways:



PLAN TO REDUCE RELIANCE ON GAS



* "In the future, we will seek projects that are less reliant on natural gas as well as those that can be sustained with minimal quantities of natural gas": Paltoo



NGC GROUP RESTRUCTURING



* "We are also in the midst of an organisational restructuring process, as is the case for other the companies within the group."



STILL NO FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON METHANOL-TO-POLYOLEFINS PROJECT



* "We are currently developing a project that would use methanol to make polyolefins such as polyethylene and polypropylene. This project would utilise minimal amounts of natural gas, but generate the benefits associated with the industry. We anticipate that this project, with an estimated capital investment of USD 1.5 billion, would reach a final investment decision (FID) in 2018."



PRIVATE INVESTORS WILL BE ALLOWED TO CO-FUND SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURING PLANT



* "While it is an integrated PV manufacturing plant, it would be structured in such a way that if an investor is interested in one to two segments of the four plants, we can still follow through and back integrate in the future. The capital investment estimated for this project is USD 1.2 billion and we aim to have potential investors on board by the end of 2017."



