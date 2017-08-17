

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Trinidad & Tobago Gov't school builder fined over $.25 million by local SEC Thursday, August 17 2017 @ 10:31 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 38



The TTSEC fines result from two orders dated June 29, 2017, released earlier this week.



The first is for $164,800 for failure to file interim financial statements with the TTSEC on or before May 31, 2016 for its interim period ended March 31, 2016.



The second is for $92,800 for failure to file interim financial statements with the TTSEC on or before August 29, 2016 for the interim period ended June 30, 2016.



EFCL's failure to account for how it spends public money was the subject of a Parliamentary Joint Select Committee meeting in the same month the TTSEC commissioners signed the orders but most of the EFCL officials summoned simply did not attend the JSC:



The following are scans of the TTSEC orders:















