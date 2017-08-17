Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Thursday, August 17 2017 @ 02:41 PM AST

Trinidad & Tobago Gov't school builder fined over $.25 million by local SEC

Thursday, August 17 2017 @ 10:31 AM AST

Money that should have been spent building schools to educate children will now be lost because of incompetence, at best, and corruption, at worst, as the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) has fined government's school-building state enterprise, the Education Facilities Company Limited (EFCL), just over one quarter of a million dollars for failing to file financial statements last year.

The TTSEC fines result from two orders dated June 29, 2017, released earlier this week.

The first is for $164,800 for failure to file interim financial statements with the TTSEC on or before May 31, 2016 for its interim period ended March 31, 2016.

The second is for $92,800 for failure to file interim financial statements with the TTSEC on or before August 29, 2016 for the interim period ended June 30, 2016.

EFCL's failure to account for how it spends public money was the subject of a Parliamentary Joint Select Committee meeting in the same month the TTSEC commissioners signed the orders but most of the EFCL officials summoned simply did not attend the JSC: http://www.trinidadexpress.com/201706...-blank-jsc

The following are scans of the TTSEC orders:







