

advanced search ... User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Who's Online Guest Users: 862

Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,805/0)

LNG (18/0)

Special Features (138/0)

Sports (13/0)

Traffic & Weather (13/0) @wwwnewscott Tweet this

Venezuela receives 3,219 tonnes of basic foods from Trinidad & Tobago Friday, August 18 2017 @ 01:51 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 69



196 containers with boxes of foodstuff will be distributed through Venezuelan ration centres known as Comités Locales de Abastecimiento y Producción (CLAP), the ministry said.



The ship remained moored for less than 40 hours at Terminal 28 while Venezuelan authorities offloaded goods including rice, beans, corn flour, canned tuna, milk, mayonnaise, oil, ketchup, pasta and more.



The ship left La Guaira yesterday evening bound for Kingston, Jamaica with an estimated arrival time of August 21 at noon.





PHOTO: Rice by Alexis Breaux, flickr



Some 3,219 metric tonnes of basic foods from Trinidad & Tobago reached La Guaira Port near Caracas aboard the Portugal-registered container ship JAN, Venezuela's Information and Communications Ministry said yesterday.196 containers with boxes of foodstuff will be distributed through Venezuelan ration centres known as Comités Locales de Abastecimiento y Producción (CLAP), the ministry said.The ship remained moored for less than 40 hours at Terminal 28 while Venezuelan authorities offloaded goods including rice, beans, corn flour, canned tuna, milk, mayonnaise, oil, ketchup, pasta and more.The ship left La Guaira yesterday evening bound for Kingston, Jamaica with an estimated arrival time of August 21 at noon.PHOTO: Rice by Alexis Breaux, flickr What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format