Friday, August 18 2017 @ 06:18 AM AST

Venezuela receives 3,219 tonnes of basic foods from Trinidad & Tobago

Friday, August 18 2017 @ 01:51 AM AST

Some 3,219 metric tonnes of basic foods from Trinidad & Tobago reached La Guaira Port near Caracas aboard the Portugal-registered container ship JAN, Venezuela's Information and Communications Ministry said yesterday.

196 containers with boxes of foodstuff will be distributed through Venezuelan ration centres known as Comités Locales de Abastecimiento y Producción (CLAP), the ministry said.

The ship remained moored for less than 40 hours at Terminal 28 while Venezuelan authorities offloaded goods including rice, beans, corn flour, canned tuna, milk, mayonnaise, oil, ketchup, pasta and more.

The ship left La Guaira yesterday evening bound for Kingston, Jamaica with an estimated arrival time of August 21 at noon.


PHOTO: Rice by Alexis Breaux, flickr

