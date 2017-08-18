

Sherman Baksh contract not renewed, Jim Lee Young appointed new RIC executive director Friday, August 18 2017 @ 02:35 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 32



A release from the RIC said:



The Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) has appointed Dr. James Lee Young as Executive Director, effective August 1 , 2017.



Dr. Lee Young has more than 25 years experience in various sectors including Energy, Utility, Manufacturing and Service, both locally and internationally. He has held senior executive and leadership positions in organizations such as Shell International, British Borneo, Venture Production, Ten Degrees North Energy Ltd and briefly held the post of CEO of the Water and Sewerage Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (WASA).



He brings to the RIC a range of competencies in business, economics, finance, organizational transformation and project management.



Dr. Lee Young has pursued business studies at the London Business School, London, UK and possesses a MA and PhD in Coastal Engineering from St. Johns College, University of Cambridge. He also holds a BSc (Hons) 1 st Class in Civil Engineering from Imperial College, London, UK.



Dr. Lee Young served as the President of the South Trinidad Chamber of Industry and Commerce, which under his leadership was restructured to the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago. He continues to hold directorships within the finance and services industry.



* Though not in the release, in and around 2007, Lee Young was also a board member of Guardian newspaper, then known as Trinidad Publishing Company.



RIC APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR



The Board of Commissioners and Staff warmly welcomes Dr. Lee Young to the RIC and is confident that his unique blend of training, knowledge and experience will allow him to deliver the highest level of performance to the RIC.



Well-known oil and gas industry executive Dr James (Jim) Lee Young was appointed Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) executive director effective August 1, two months after Sherman Baksh, appointed during the previous administration, completed his term May 31.

