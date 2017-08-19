

Quick movie reviews: The Hitman's Bodyguard, Jab Harry Met Sejal Saturday, August 19 2017 @ 05:06 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 24



HITMAN'S BODYGUARD



Score: 4/10



Somewhat funny but too many incredulous scenes - no more than most of these action movies though. It ends happily ever after. Sam Jackson kicks the bad guy off the roof and breaks out of jail to be with his wife. Ryan Reynolds gets back with his Interpol girlfriend and everybody lives happily ever after.



JAB HARRY MET SEJAL



Score: 1/10



Critics criticized my critique so I'm doing this a second time. It's clear this movie is riding on the pull these two stars have. The plot is trash. My critics said I rated this movie poorly because I'm a man. On the contrary, a true feminist would see this is one of the many movies made to train women to be accepting and submissive to their promiscuous boyfriends - in this case, the character played by Khan.



You know what, go ask a feminist. Forget my review. Find out what a feminist thinks. Was she portrayed as his equal? If she had told him she is promiscuous, would he have still wanted her? And would he have settled with her simple promise that, "Oh no, you are special! You are not a girl n the side. I would not do that to you."



What's Related More by krishendathgokoo

More from General News

