

advanced search ... Who's Online Guest Users: 914

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,815/0)

LNG (18/0)

Special Features (139/0)

Sports (13/0)

Traffic & Weather (13/0) @wwwnewscott Tweet this

Similarities between Venezuela and Trinidad & Tobago Thursday, August 24 2017 @ 02:48 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 38 "We are on the same path," says financial consultant Ved Seereeram.



He said:



1. Like Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela is heavily dependent on oil revenues to sustain the economy and that has fallen considerably in the last few years. Oil generates approximately 95% of Venezuelan exports and earnings in US dollars.



2. Like Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela has used the funds for social programmes and this has caused a dependency syndrome that can no longer be supported.



3. Like Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela imported a lot of food and other items for consumer good and capital goods resulting in an unproductive agricultural sector and an undeveloped manufacturing sector.



4. Like Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, with the shortage in foreign currency, now (faces) shortages in medicines.



5. Unlike Trinidad and Tobago: Venezuela's debt-to-GDP is below 30% while ours is above 70% and climbing.



* Venezuela has a very military Government and despite the Senate being controled by the opposition the President has considerable powers and has the support of the poorer class



* Venezuela has an acute food shortage



* Venezuela has a small foreign exchange reserve for the size of its population, 33 million, now down to US$15 billion



* Venezuela continues to give massive subsidies for petrol at US$0.01 per litre. We are at US$0.55



Summary:



- The economic model is the same - Trinidad & Tobago and Venezuela

- We are worse off in terms of debt burden and debt service

- We are to soon to experience food shortage and high unemployment and we are poised for social unrest.

- Both Governments would rely more on the police and army to keep the population in line as crime and social unrest increase.

- Both Governments do not have a plan to turn around the situation and ensure the adjustment pains are spread equitably and there would be a struggle between the have and the have nots. What's Related More by elijose

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format