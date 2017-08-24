Antigua & Barbuda, St Kitts & Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines above Trinidad & Tobago in ICT development



Local Trinidad and Tobago authorities say they're unable to read the report in Spanish and declined comment (no joke), although the comment required was really only on one page and it's difficult to imagine them being unable to translate 'Trinidad y Tobago' to 'Trinidad and Tobago'.Anyway, it was said through a third party, of course, so expect them to deny that they said that.Below is the ranking released by the Latin American Development Bank aka CAF aka the Corporacion Andina de Fomento, aka the Andean Development Corporation.SOURCE: Page 217 of the study entitled "Eliminacion de barreras sub-nacionales para la expansion de la banda ancha" authored by Analysys Mason and released August 23, 2017 What's Related More by AleemKhan

