Saturday, August 26 2017 @ 01:55 AM AST

Flow gets parallel rights to televise wrestling

Friday, August 25 2017 @ 10:29 AM AST

Contributed by: elijose

WWE announced a multi-year agreement to allow Flow to televise Raw and SmackDown across the Caribbean but noted: "Trinidad has an existing licensing agreement with a local broadcaster (TV6), but the content is still available to customers as part of the Flow TV service."

Starting Monday August 28, Flow will have parallel rights to televise and collect advertising revenue for WWEs flagship programmes Raw and SmackDown live. "Flow 1 will now be the exclusive English-language home of WWE in the Caribbean," a release from WWE and Flow said yesterday, but then added the note above.

For the full release, visit: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home...-Raw%C2%AE

