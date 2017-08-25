Grenadian debt collector wins banking scholarship
Friday, August 25 2017 @ 12:40 PM AST
Contributed by: DeoBhagan
Views: 57
The Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) today announced in a press release the winner of a 100% Scholarship award to Grenada Co-operative Bank Recoveries and Collections Officer Daniella Mc Sween to pursue the Chartered Banker MBA programme with UK Business School, the Bangor University.
* Mc Sween (above) won on "basis of academics and experience," CAB said Collections Officer of the Grenada Co-operative Bank.
* CAB also awarded scholarships to employees of its members to pursue the Banking and Finance degree at the UWI Open Campus. Currently, three students are enrolled in the programme: Deriece Barnes (Antigua), Ariel Williams (Dominica)and Thaiz Ramirez (Trinidad)
* Mc Sween (above) won on "basis of academics and experience," CAB said Collections Officer of the Grenada Co-operative Bank.
* CAB also awarded scholarships to employees of its members to pursue the Banking and Finance degree at the UWI Open Campus. Currently, three students are enrolled in the programme: Deriece Barnes (Antigua), Ariel Williams (Dominica)and Thaiz Ramirez (Trinidad)