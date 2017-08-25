

Grenadian debt collector wins banking scholarship Friday, August 25 2017 @ 12:40 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 57







* Mc Sween (above) won on "basis of academics and experience," CAB said Collections Officer of the Grenada Co-operative Bank.



The Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) today announced in a press release the winner of a 100% Scholarship award to Grenada Co-operative Bank Recoveries and Collections Officer Daniella Mc Sween to pursue the Chartered Banker MBA programme with UK Business School, the Bangor University.

Mc Sween won on "basis of academics and experience," CAB said.

CAB also awarded scholarships to employees of its members to pursue the Banking and Finance degree at the UWI Open Campus. Currently, three students are enrolled in the programme: Deriece Barnes (Antigua), Ariel Williams (Dominica) and Thaiz Ramirez (Trinidad)

