Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Who's Online

Guest Users: 897

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Topics

@wwwnewscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Saturday, August 26 2017 @ 01:55 AM AST

Grenadian debt collector wins banking scholarship

Friday, August 25 2017 @ 12:40 PM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Views: 57

The Caribbean Association of Banks (CAB) today announced in a press release the winner of a 100% Scholarship award to Grenada Co-operative Bank Recoveries and Collections Officer Daniella Mc Sween to pursue the Chartered Banker MBA programme with UK Business School, the Bangor University.



* Mc Sween (above) won on "basis of academics and experience," CAB said Collections Officer of the Grenada Co-operative Bank.

* CAB also awarded scholarships to employees of its members to pursue the Banking and Finance degree at the UWI Open Campus. Currently, three students are enrolled in the programme: Deriece Barnes (Antigua), Ariel Williams (Dominica)and Thaiz Ramirez (Trinidad)

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 