Bachelet in Barbados

* Chile is one of the South American countries on which the Venezuelan crisis is taking an economic toll as refugees flood neighboring nations. Chile signed the Lima Declaration on the situation in Venezuela. In the declaration, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay and Peru basically condemn the Maduro regime's anti-democratic actions



* Chile noted that Trinidad and Tobago is, at the very least, passively supportive of the Maduro regime and took a trip to Barbados and St Lucia herself to muster support for the people of Venezuela, as the division on the issue within Caricom is clear. There was no hiding that it was one of the key topics:



* Chile will co-sponsor training of firefighters from Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda next month in Port-of-Spain



