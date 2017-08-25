Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Who's Online

Guest Users: 897

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Topics

@wwwnewscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Saturday, August 26 2017 @ 01:55 AM AST

Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago surplus improves 2%

Friday, August 25 2017 @ 04:20 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 25

It came pout almost a year after the end of the fiscal year on which it was reporting but the good news is that the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT), under the management of Governor Alvin Hilaire improved its net surplus (what would be the equivalent of 'net profit' in the private sector) by 2%, from $699.7 million last fiscal year (ending Sept. 30, 2015) to $713.4 million in the fiscal year ending September 30, 2016.

The CBTT also managed to reduce its wage bill from $331.66 million in fiscal 2015 to $288.9 million in fiscal 2016



SOURCE: Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago Annual Report 2016

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 