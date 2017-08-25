

Central Bank of Trinidad & Tobago surplus improves 2% Friday, August 25 2017 @ 04:20 PM AST



SOURCE: Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago Annual Report 2016 It came pout almost a year after the end of the fiscal year on which it was reporting but the good news is that the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT), under the management of Governor Alvin Hilaire improved its net surplus (what would be the equivalent of 'net profit' in the private sector) by 2%, from $699.7 million last fiscal year (ending Sept. 30, 2015) to $713.4 million in the fiscal year ending September 30, 2016.The CBTT also managed to reduce its wage bill from $331.66 million in fiscal 2015 to $288.9 million in fiscal 2016SOURCE: Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago Annual Report 2016 What's Related More by AleemKhan

