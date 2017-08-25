

The Bahamas economy shows another sign of improvement Friday, August 25 2017 @ 04:30 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 26 THE BAHAMAS CONSTRUCTION PERMITS UP 31%



The Bahamas construction permits increased from 283 in Q1 to 371 in Q2, The Bahamas Ministry of Finance, Department of Statistics said in its report released yesterday.



Economists looks at construction permits as one of the many indicators of the performance of an economy, as new buildings often, though not always, suggest new growth.



The Department of Statistics also reported:



CONSTRUCTION STARTS



Although there was an increase in the number of Construction Starts between 1st Quarter 2017 (102) and 2nd Quarter 2017 (110), the value had decreased by approximately $30 million. The main factors that contributed to the decline in the value of Construction Starts were decreases in the Grand Bahamas Public Sector ($28 million) and in New Providences Commercial/Industrial Sector ($7 million).



CONSTRUCTION COMPLETIONS



The total number of Construction Completions in the second quarter of 2017 showed an increase of 19 units ‐ 136 units in the first quarter of 2017 compared to 155 in the second quarter. This increase was also reflected in the value, which increased from approximately $49 million in the first quarter of 2017 to approximately $62 million in the second quarter. What's Related More by AleemKhan

