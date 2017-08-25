

Trinidad and Tobago foreign reserves still falling actually Friday, August 25 2017



Just as Scotiabank economists and many others said it would, Trinidad and Tobago's foreign reserves are depleting fast, as the Government tries to hold the weakening TT dollar value within a range, all while the country's exports have plummeted. The increase in reserves by US$7 million month-on-month, between June and July, from US$8.735 billion to US$8.742 billion does not mean T&T's foreign reserves have stabilised.



This is as unintelligible as the time a former energy minister pointed to a chart that showed the decline in oil production flat and said government had arrested the decline. See here:



Consistent with the thrust to fool the people, one should not be surprised if government gets one of its mouthpieces to say reserves have gone up once these tranches of millions of BORROWED US dollars come in







SO WAS OIL PRODUCTION STABILISED BETWEEN 2013 AND 2014?







