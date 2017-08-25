

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

The Bahamas spared downgrade, now higher rated than Trinidad & Tobago Friday, August 25 2017 @ 05:25 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 89



The much smaller economy of The Bahamas, analysts believed, was due for a downgrade itself. Historically, the tourism-dependent chain of islands were always lower-rated than Trinidad and Tobago.



However, following a now-concluded review for downgrade, The Bahamas was able to maintain its Baa3 investment grade rating, making it the new highest-rated sovereign in the Caribbean.



For more, visit: https://www.moodys.com/research/Moody...05EA60077C

