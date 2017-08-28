Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Monday, August 28 2017 @ 11:56 PM AST

Trinidad & Tobago, Cuba talk migration, human trafficking today and tomorrow

Monday, August 28 2017 @ 09:29 AM AST

The first Round of Conversations on Migration Cuba - Trinidad & Tobago takes place today and tomorrow, Cuba's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a release yesterday. Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, director of Consular Affairs and Cubans Living Abroad (DACCRE) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba and his delegation arrived yesterday. The team will meet with a Trinidad and Tobago team headed by Tedwin Herbert, director of Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs on the waterfront Port of Spain.

The conversations, the ministry said, will focus on analyzing migratory matters of interest to both countries, and aim to achieve "regularized, ordered and safe migration," and confront the issues of human trafficking and illegal migration.

