Trinidad & Tobago, Cuba talk migration, human trafficking today and tomorrow Monday, August 28 2017 @ 09:29 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 65 The first Round of Conversations on Migration Cuba - Trinidad & Tobago takes place today and tomorrow, Cuba's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a release yesterday. Ernesto Soberón Guzmán, director of Consular Affairs and Cubans Living Abroad (DACCRE) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cuba and his delegation arrived yesterday. The team will meet with a Trinidad and Tobago team headed by Tedwin Herbert, director of Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs on the waterfront Port of Spain.



The conversations, the ministry said, will focus on analyzing migratory matters of interest to both countries, and aim to achieve "regularized, ordered and safe migration," and confront the issues of human trafficking and illegal migration.

