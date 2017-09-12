

BHP Billiton: LeClerc's 'significant potential' could come into production 'fast' Tuesday, September 12 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST



Responding to a question from Citi analyst Clarke Wilkins, Mackenzie said: "Let me go and come back then to conventional petroleum Clarke. Look, this is a great business, it has been a great business for this company for over 60 years. It has phenomenal returns, earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margins of 66 per cent and we are good at it."



He said: "Look at the success of this year in terms of exploration, potentially two very significant discoveries: one in Trinidad and one in the Gulf of Mexico, and getting to the front of the queue as private industry goes back into Mexico to win the Trion bid."



Mackenzie continued: "And if you put those three together then you have the opportunity to provide competitive options to extend the track record of petroleum within BHP for a few decades to come. And I wouldnt put it more than a few decades, because clearly one of the questions we ask ourselves is the changing market for oil. A year ago we wrote a blog where we signaled (something) now becoming much more widely shared - more rapid penetration of electric vehicles and we see that starting to take off perhaps as early as late 2020s and starting to have a lot of uncertainty into the market around 2040, 2050 onwards. But until then of course there could be lot of really good money to be made in conventional oil if you have got areas where you can move fast and the Gulf of Mexico both sides Mexican and U.S. and Trinidad have been chosen as fast moving provinces of when we get something like Trion or () like Wildling - we can put them quickly on to production and so on. So this is a business that is a great business and one that we are good at. We have been pivoting back towards it, since we have been reducing our footprint in shale for better part of 2 years or 3 years and you see some of the fruits of that pivot today."



GAS DISCOVERY LAST YEAR



Last year, around this time BHP Billiton announced its gas discovery off the east coast of Trinidad in Block 5.



"In Trinidad and Tobago, we continued appraisal work to assess the potential commercialisation of the gas discovery at LeClerc and to prepare for deepwater oil exploration in Phase 2, which is expected to commence in the second half of the 2018 financial year," BHP Billiton told investors in an August 22 statement.



A US$715 million exploration program is now planned for the 2018 financial year, a decrease of US$125 million from prior guidance primarily driven by optimisation of the drilling program, BHP Billiton said. LeClerc is over 100 miles off the east coast of Trinidad and about 7 kilometres below sea level.



"This program includes one well in the US Gulf of Mexico and three wells in Trinidad and Tobago," said the company which began its fiscal 2018 year July 1, making the second half of 2018, the first half of calendar 2018.



On petroleum reserves, BHP Billiton said in its August 22 statement: "In Trinidad and Tobago, 23 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) was converted to proved developed for the completion of Angostura Phase 3 development."



Asked about the drilling campaign in Trinidad, earlier this year while on a conference call with investors on February 21, Mackenzie had said: "We've drilled two wells of the current program in Trinidad and Tobago. One of them, LeClerc, discovered a fairly substantial volume of gas, which we believe could be commercial, and we're working on that right now; and a second one, Burrokeet, it gave all the indications of it being a working oil province. But because of these two wells, we now have a lot more calibration of the stratigraphy in our seismic. And so we're re-mapping them all, really just to understand a revised prospectivity and where we will drill next."



US$509M FROM SHENZI VS US$110M FROM TRINIDAD



BHP Billiton has two LeClerc wells in Block 5: LeClerc-1, spud on May 21 in which Royal Ditch Shell holds a 35-per cent stake with BHP Billiton holding the remaining 65 per cent and operatorship; and LeClerc-ST1 which is wholly owned and operated by BHP Billiton. A map to scale circulated to investors shows LeClerc is more than double the size of BHP Billiton's oil and gas field in the Gulf of Mexico known as Shenzi.



According to a BHP Billiton's 2006 Shenzi Development document, Shenzi is located located in the deep water, central Gulf of Mexico, approximately 120 miles from the, Louisiana coast. BHP Billiton built a Shenzi facility to have nominal capacity to produce 100,000 barrels of oil (bopd) and 50 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd). To put into perspective, all of T&T's oil and gas companies combined currently produce, according to Energy Ministry June 2017 data, 73,116 bopd and 3,261 mmscfd. Shenzi alone brought in US$509 million in revenue for BHP Billiton in its 2017 fiscal year ended June 30, up US$10 million from the year before.











