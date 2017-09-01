

bmobile's largest prepaid package now costs 62% more Friday, September 01 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 25 No more $215 Unlimited prepaid package.



Range was $20 (one day) - $99 (one week) - $215 (one month)



Range is now $20 (one day) - $99 (one week) - $349 (one month)



Up until last week's announcement (see links below) prepaid customers of bmobile could access a $215 package that included 3GB of data, 300 minutes of local/international calls, unlimited bmobile-to-bmobile calls (which was really 40,000+ minutes), and unlimited SMS (which was really 4,000 text messages).



That represented great value, and unless you spent your life on the phone, or were live-streaming swimming from Tobago to Trinidad every day, it was more than enough and served the purposes of anyone looking for an 'unlimited package'.



The $215 package is now gone from among the options available via *123# and has been replaced by the $349 unlimited package. That's an over-62% increase in the cost for prepaid customers of bmobile's largest prepaid package. Even if it offers even more data/talk/texts, it cuts out all who were satisfied with the $215 package, and the likelihood of them switching to $349 is low.







LAST WEEK'S ANNOUNCEMENT:



View here:



OR here:



OR here:







BMOBILE RESPONDS:



TSTT, parent company of bmobile, was asked about the new development and the Public Relations and External Affairs Department responded as follows:



"The $215 plan is no longer available to prepaid customers.



"With the new plans, the focus is not only the price but the value of the plans:



"Unlimited Plans allow customers at 4G LTE speeds, with lots of data at a reasonable price to complete the following typical activities in a regular week.



500 Emails sent/received (with attachments)

300 Web pages viewed

500 Minutes of video streamed

21 Hours of music streamed

3 Games downloaded

3 Apps downloaded

300 Social media posts (with images)

etc



"Also, note the competitor does not have a comparable data plan with more than 3 GB -

To get the same amount of data with the competitor, a customer would pay $1600 month on a prepaid plan.



"The data is available on the fastest local network and customers also have the benefits of unlimited calls to any local number."



