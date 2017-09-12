

New investor: T&T economy docked in harbour Tuesday, September 12 2017 @ 07:34 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 21 The Trinidad and Tobago economy has come to a halt, making now the best time to invest here, the top regional executive of a multi-national accounting firm has said. Responding to a question from Christian radio station Isaac 98.1 FM news presenter Stephen Cummings, about why the firm was setting up offices in T&T at this time, Crowe Horwath Caribbean Managing Partner Dawkins Brown said: "You cannot board a ship while it is sailing along. The best time to board is when it is docked." Brown told guests August 29 at the company's launch at the Hilton hotel in Port of Spain, Crowe Horwath, already present in 130 countries, will be setting up one office in Trinidad, and one office in Tobago.



He said the firm, from its international business, has a "huge practice in hotel and tourism ledger," which it will be making available to its customers in T&T. He promised the firm will provide support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) at competitive prices, mindful that SMEs are usually restricted by their capital outlay from using the services of 'big four' accounting firms (Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers, KPMG, and Deloitte).



Brown assured guests at the launch: "I am confident that with our pricing approach, all sectors will be covered." Big on technology, with proprietary software, Brown also promised efficient auditing time. "An audit should not take more than three weeks, irrespective of the size," he said.



Brown also said the company's focus will be on its human resources, and vowed to hire at least 30 per cent of its workforce from among local university graduates.



The special guest speakers at the launch, who could not stay for the full programme due to other commitments, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, welcomed the investment into the two islands. "We welcome and we support your investment into this country," Gopee-Scoon said. Martinez, a former Sagicor insurance agency manager, told the gathering Crowe Horwath is the eighth largest accounting network in the world and was proud to welcome it to Port of Spain. What's Related More by AleemKhan

