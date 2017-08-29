Here's something else Jamaica can do that Trinidad & Tobago can't
Tuesday, August 29 2017 @ 02:49 PM AST
Contributed by: michaelariston
Views: 35
Having been downgraded to junk earlier this year at Moody's
Here's something else Jamaica can do that Trinidad & Tobago can't: Borrow money at investment grade rates
For more: http://www.mof.gov.jm/mof-media/media...rates.html
Here's something else Jamaica can do that Trinidad & Tobago can't: Borrow money at investment grade rates
For more: http://www.mof.gov.jm/mof-media/media...rates.html