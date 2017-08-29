

advanced search ... Follow us on IG or Twitter @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 1,324

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,831/0)

LNG (18/0)

Special Features (140/0)

Sports (13/0)

Traffic & Weather (13/0)

Here's something else Jamaica can do that Trinidad & Tobago can't Tuesday, August 29 2017 @ 02:49 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 35



Here's something else Jamaica can do that Trinidad & Tobago can't: Borrow money at investment grade rates

For more: Having been downgraded to junk earlier this year at Moody'sHere's something else Jamaica can do that Trinidad & Tobago can't: Borrow money at investment grade ratesFor more: http://www.mof.gov.jm/mof-media/media...rates.html What's Related http://www.mof.gov.jm/m...

More by michaelariston

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format