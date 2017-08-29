Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Follow us on IG or Twitter @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 1,325

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Topics

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Tuesday, August 29 2017 @ 10:45 PM AST

Barbados not the best example of what needs to be done in an economy

Tuesday, August 29 2017 @ 04:00 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 39

De-risking has the potential to develop into a threat to Barbados posing a challenge to the country's continued development and economic stability if left unchecked, according to a new Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) study released today. "Early indications are that the de-risking phenomenon may have already begun to erode Barbados competitive position as a leading IFC in the Caribbean region. Any sustained loss of IBC business for Barbados will undoubtedly lower government tax receipts, negatively impact employment, and could impact the level of FX availability in the domestic financial system," said authors Allan Wright of the IDB and Bradley Kellman of the Central Bank of Barbados.

TRANSLATION INTO SIMPLE LANGUAGE:

New rules and regulations resulting (from FATCA and AML-CFT) are kicking this sister Caribbean island in the shin as its economic model is heavily reliant on foreign (US$) income.



SOURCE: IDB Policy Brief

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 