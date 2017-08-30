Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Wednesday, August 30 2017 @ 05:18 PM AST

8 Trinidad & Tobago exporters tap new markets in the Americas, Europe & Asia

Wednesday, August 30 2017 @ 01:40 PM AST

Contributed by: HAlexander

Views: 17

Exporters ask Ministry of Trade and Industry for help during recent meeting, a press release from the ministry said today.


Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon (centre) and CEO of ExporTT Dietrich Guichard (6th from right) with the local exporters following discussions to identify support to be rendered by the Ministry Trade and Industry.

They are exporters of high quality gourmet foods, information technology and security value-added services, agro-processing, wine, specialty teas and indigenous craft, the ministry statement said.

One firm processed over 20 tonnes of local produce and has prospects in Canada and Argentina

