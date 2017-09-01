

advanced search ... Follow us on IG or Twitter @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 633

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,838/0)

LNG (18/0)

Special Features (140/0)

Sports (14/0)

Traffic & Weather (13/0)

Analyst: Banks doing well in the Caribbean Friday, September 01 2017 @ 03:59 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 51 The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)



Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call



August 29, 2017



Our next question comes from Robert Sedran with CIBC World Markets.



Robert Sedran



Hi. Good morning. We focus a lot of attention in the international side and I think rightly so on LatAm, but the last couple of quarters in the Caribbean seems like  and Im curious if something is going on. The results, earnings are better and loan losses have been down. Is that part of the bank  weve seen it in some of your peers as well looking better also. Is there something going on in the Caribbean that we should be paying attention to or is this just the normal quarterly volatility?



Ignacio Deschamps



I would say this is a consistent improvement on our Caribbean operation even when the growth levels are more moderate, a lot of progress has been done in structural cost transformation, in operational efficiency, in operating this bank with a single operating platform and single system and creating hubs around the Caribbean to provide services for all of the country. So definitely its a good  I think its good to identify that the Caribbean is an important contributor to International Banking, stable and consistently improving.



Robert Sedran



You think theres a top line story to be told there, Nacho, is it largely an operating efficiency story?



Ignacio Deschamps



Well, I think overall I think its a very important expense management. But I would say overall we are very  have a very important franchise in the Caribbean. So volume growth are good relative to the market and PCLs are stable. We are growing within our risk appetite in all these countries. So overall I think its a good story.



Robert Sedran



Thank you. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)Q3 2017 Earnings Conference CallAugust 29, 2017Our next question comes from Robert Sedran with CIBC World Markets.Robert SedranHi. Good morning. We focus a lot of attention in the international side and I think rightly so on LatAm, but the last couple of quarters in the Caribbean seems like  and Im curious if something is going on. The results, earnings are better and loan losses have been down. Is that part of the bank  weve seen it in some of your peers as well looking better also. Is there something going on in the Caribbean that we should be paying attention to or is this just the normal quarterly volatility?Ignacio DeschampsI would say this is a consistent improvement on our Caribbean operation even when the growth levels are more moderate, a lot of progress has been done in structural cost transformation, in operational efficiency, in operating this bank with a single operating platform and single system and creating hubs around the Caribbean to provide services for all of the country. So definitely its a good  I think its good to identify that the Caribbean is an important contributor to International Banking, stable and consistently improving.Robert SedranYou think theres a top line story to be told there, Nacho, is it largely an operating efficiency story?Ignacio DeschampsWell, I think overall I think its a very important expense management. But I would say overall we are very  have a very important franchise in the Caribbean. So volume growth are good relative to the market and PCLs are stable. We are growing within our risk appetite in all these countries. So overall I think its a good story.Robert SedranThank you. What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format