Tuesday, September 05 2017 @ 01:04 AM AST

Moody's sees Dominican Republic economy growing 5.5% in 2017-18

Monday, September 04 2017 @ 07:19 AM AST

Contributed by: elijose

Views: 56

"Last Wednesday, the Dominican Republic (Ba3 stable) central bank announced that the countrys gross domestic product (GDP) growth had decelerated to 4% in the first six months of 2017, well below the 7.4% in the same period last year. We expect GDP growth to average 5.5% in 2017-18, down from 6.6% in 2016," said Moody's today in its weekly market outlook.


SOURCE: Moody's Investors Service

