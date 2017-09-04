

advanced search ... Follow us on IG or Twitter @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 899

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,842/0)

LNG (18/0)

Special Features (140/0)

Sports (14/0)

Traffic & Weather (13/0)

Curaçao and Sint Maarten Central Bank President removed amid criminal investigation Monday, September 04 2017 @ 11:59 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 16



Supervisory board of the central bank dismissed Tromp.





Executive Director Alberto Romero to act.



For the full release in Dutch, visit: Now former President of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten Emsley Tromp was reportedly offered to resign.Supervisory board of the central bank dismissed Tromp.Executive Director Alberto Romero to act.For the full release in Dutch, visit: http://www.centralbank.cw/uploads/fil...0Tromp.pdf What's Related http://www.centralbank....

More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format