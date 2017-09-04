Curaçao and Sint Maarten Central Bank President removed amid criminal investigation
Now former President of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten Emsley Tromp was reportedly offered to resign.
Supervisory board of the central bank dismissed Tromp.
Executive Director Alberto Romero to act.
For the full release in Dutch, visit: http://www.centralbank.cw/uploads/fil...0Tromp.pdf
