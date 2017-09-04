Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Follow us on IG or Twitter @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 899

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Topics

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Tuesday, September 05 2017 @ 01:04 AM AST

Curaçao and Sint Maarten Central Bank President removed amid criminal investigation

Monday, September 04 2017 @ 11:59 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 16

Now former President of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten Emsley Tromp was reportedly offered to resign.

Supervisory board of the central bank dismissed Tromp.


Executive Director Alberto Romero to act.

For the full release in Dutch, visit: http://www.centralbank.cw/uploads/fil...0Tromp.pdf

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 