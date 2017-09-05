

advanced search ... Follow us on IG or Twitter @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 890

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,844/0)

LNG (18/0)

Special Features (141/0)

Sports (14/0)

Traffic & Weather (13/0)

Glass Castle not likely to last more than a week in Trinidad & Tobago Tuesday, September 05 2017 @ 01:33 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 46







The message is too powerful. The story is too good. This movie won't last beyond one week in Trinidad and Tobago cinemas. It ends with the father of course dying and the daughter forgiving him in the way most people in this situation would have to do it - while the parent shows no remorse. As far as he is concerned, he parented his children as best he knew how.



The movie also has a powerful message about the power of alcohol over our humanity. In times like then, it would have been even harder to conquer alcoholism.



The movie is extremely well done with Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson as the lead actors. It is very far from some of the fluff action movies Harelson has acted in, but it is the A-grade quality Larson usually is in.



SCORE: 9/10The message is too powerful. The story is too good. This movie won't last beyond one week in Trinidad and Tobago cinemas. It ends with the father of course dying and the daughter forgiving him in the way most people in this situation would have to do it - while the parent shows no remorse. As far as he is concerned, he parented his children as best he knew how.The movie also has a powerful message about the power of alcohol over our humanity. In times like then, it would have been even harder to conquer alcoholism.The movie is extremely well done with Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson as the lead actors. It is very far from some of the fluff action movies Harelson has acted in, but it is the A-grade quality Larson usually is in. What's Related More by krishendathgokoo

More from Special Features Story Options Printable Story Format