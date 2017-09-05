Glass Castle not likely to last more than a week in Trinidad & Tobago
SCORE: 9/10
The message is too powerful. The story is too good. This movie won't last beyond one week in Trinidad and Tobago cinemas. It ends with the father of course dying and the daughter forgiving him in the way most people in this situation would have to do it - while the parent shows no remorse. As far as he is concerned, he parented his children as best he knew how.
The movie also has a powerful message about the power of alcohol over our humanity. In times like then, it would have been even harder to conquer alcoholism.
The movie is extremely well done with Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson as the lead actors. It is very far from some of the fluff action movies Harelson has acted in, but it is the A-grade quality Larson usually is in.
