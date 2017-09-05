Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Follow us on IG or Twitter @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 890

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Topics

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Wednesday, September 06 2017 @ 04:26 AM AST

Glass Castle not likely to last more than a week in Trinidad & Tobago

Tuesday, September 05 2017 @ 01:33 PM AST

Contributed by: krishendathgokoo

Views: 46

SCORE: 9/10



The message is too powerful. The story is too good. This movie won't last beyond one week in Trinidad and Tobago cinemas. It ends with the father of course dying and the daughter forgiving him in the way most people in this situation would have to do it - while the parent shows no remorse. As far as he is concerned, he parented his children as best he knew how.

The movie also has a powerful message about the power of alcohol over our humanity. In times like then, it would have been even harder to conquer alcoholism.

The movie is extremely well done with Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson as the lead actors. It is very far from some of the fluff action movies Harelson has acted in, but it is the A-grade quality Larson usually is in.

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 