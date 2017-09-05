Category 5 Hurricane Irma moving west 185 mph beating on Antigua & Barbuda
Tuesday, September 05 2017 @ 11:17 PM AST
Contributed by: michaelariston
Views: 39
Leeward Islands of the Caribbean currently taking beating.
Hurricane Irma to move very close to Sint Maarten by morning.
Sea levels already extremely high. Boardwalks a hazard.
Waves can be 13-32 feet high. Avoid going out to sea.
Heading to Puerto Rico next, then possibly the Dominican Republic and Haiti or The Bahamas but it's too early to tell.
Meanwhile the southern Caribbean is hot.
Hurricane Irma to move very close to Sint Maarten by morning.
Sea levels already extremely high. Boardwalks a hazard.
Waves can be 13-32 feet high. Avoid going out to sea.
Heading to Puerto Rico next, then possibly the Dominican Republic and Haiti or The Bahamas but it's too early to tell.
Meanwhile the southern Caribbean is hot.