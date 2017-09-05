

Category 5 Hurricane Irma moving west 185 mph beating on Antigua & Barbuda Tuesday, September 05 2017 @ 11:17 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 39 Leeward Islands of the Caribbean currently taking beating.



Hurricane Irma to move very close to Sint Maarten by morning.



Sea levels already extremely high. Boardwalks a hazard.



Waves can be 13-32 feet high. Avoid going out to sea.



Heading to Puerto Rico next, then possibly the Dominican Republic and Haiti or The Bahamas but it's too early to tell.



