Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Follow us on IG or Twitter @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 890

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Topics

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Wednesday, September 06 2017 @ 04:26 AM AST

Category 5 Hurricane Irma moving west 185 mph beating on Antigua & Barbuda

Tuesday, September 05 2017 @ 11:17 PM AST

Contributed by: michaelariston

Views: 39

Leeward Islands of the Caribbean currently taking beating.

Hurricane Irma to move very close to Sint Maarten by morning.

Sea levels already extremely high. Boardwalks a hazard.

Waves can be 13-32 feet high. Avoid going out to sea.

Heading to Puerto Rico next, then possibly the Dominican Republic and Haiti or The Bahamas but it's too early to tell.

Meanwhile the southern Caribbean is hot.

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 