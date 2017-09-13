

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Registered Users: 1

Guest Users: 930

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,865/0)

LNG (18/0)

Special Features (139/0)

Sports (15/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

TIC aims for 6% more exhibitors in 2018 Wednesday, September 13 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 25



The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) launched its 19th annual Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) yesterday (Sept. 6) at the Five Star Casino, Price Plaza, Chaguanas, setting a six per-cent targeted increase in booths, from 246 last year to 260 this year. Last year was the TTMA's largest TIC by number of exhibitors and human traffic, and the group aims to surpass last year.



TIC 2018 will take place again at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya from July 5 to 8. Last year 11,500 participants passed through the Centre of Excellence between July 6 and 9. The TTMA said TIC 2017's exhibitor population consisted of 157 (74 per cent) local companies and 55 (26 per cent) international companies.



TIC 2018 also has the same sponsors as last year, except that the Guardian Group was replaced by S.M. Jaleel and Balroop's.



The TTMA also launched yesterday, a new campaign "Proudly manufactured in Trinidad and Tobago" which TTMA Director Ryan Lewis said aims to encourage citizens to consider local products over foreign goods because of their high quality. He said the campaign is especially important as the manufacturing sector employs over 55,000 persons and "your families are important to us." He said manufacturers have been trying to miminise job losses "in these trying times" but underscored that T&T products are exported around the world and meet international standards.



Speaking on behalf of one of the two major sponsors, First Citizens Brand & Marketing Head Larry Olton said First Citizens was proudly sponsoring TIC for the 10th consecutive year. Representing the other major sponsor, S.M. Jaleel Commercial Manager Marlon Newallo wished victims of Hurricane Irma "all the best and hope that things subside" in those S.M. Jaleel markets.



TTMA President Christopher Alcazar said: "TIC 2017 was an outstanding success, especially in light of the fact that the economy does have its challenges." He said it was the largest event the TTMA ever hosted and that it generated US$50 million in business that the TTMA secretariat was made aware of.



Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan told guests Chaguanas has the highest number of retail businesses per square foot in the country, as he welcomed the TIC launch to Chaguanas, at a venue owned by George Naime, a TTMA director.



Ministry of Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Norris Herbert said: "There remains a lot we can do to strengthen our own capabilities and position T&T as a producer of world class products. We must focus on quality, standards and the production of zero-defect goods." TIC aims for 6% more exhibitors in 2018The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) launched its 19th annual Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) yesterday (Sept. 6) at the Five Star Casino, Price Plaza, Chaguanas, setting a six per-cent targeted increase in booths, from 246 last year to 260 this year. Last year was the TTMA's largest TIC by number of exhibitors and human traffic, and the group aims to surpass last year.TIC 2018 will take place again at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya from July 5 to 8. Last year 11,500 participants passed through the Centre of Excellence between July 6 and 9. The TTMA said TIC 2017's exhibitor population consisted of 157 (74 per cent) local companies and 55 (26 per cent) international companies.TIC 2018 also has the same sponsors as last year, except that the Guardian Group was replaced by S.M. Jaleel and Balroop's.The TTMA also launched yesterday, a new campaign "Proudly manufactured in Trinidad and Tobago" which TTMA Director Ryan Lewis said aims to encourage citizens to consider local products over foreign goods because of their high quality. He said the campaign is especially important as the manufacturing sector employs over 55,000 persons and "your families are important to us." He said manufacturers have been trying to miminise job losses "in these trying times" but underscored that T&T products are exported around the world and meet international standards.Speaking on behalf of one of the two major sponsors, First Citizens Brand & Marketing Head Larry Olton said First Citizens was proudly sponsoring TIC for the 10th consecutive year. Representing the other major sponsor, S.M. Jaleel Commercial Manager Marlon Newallo wished victims of Hurricane Irma "all the best and hope that things subside" in those S.M. Jaleel markets.TTMA President Christopher Alcazar said: "TIC 2017 was an outstanding success, especially in light of the fact that the economy does have its challenges." He said it was the largest event the TTMA ever hosted and that it generated US$50 million in business that the TTMA secretariat was made aware of.Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan told guests Chaguanas has the highest number of retail businesses per square foot in the country, as he welcomed the TIC launch to Chaguanas, at a venue owned by George Naime, a TTMA director.Ministry of Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Norris Herbert said: "There remains a lot we can do to strengthen our own capabilities and position T&T as a producer of world class products. We must focus on quality, standards and the production of zero-defect goods." What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format