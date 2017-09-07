U.S. medical mission offers free health care clinic in Sangre Grande



Thursday, September 07 2017



A U.S. medical mission led by Trini/American Dr. Reynold S. Agard, offered free medical services in the village of Sangre Grande in east Trinidad, over the weekend of September 1-3, a release from the U.S. Embassy in Port of Spain said yesterday.



"The health care clinic, which was based at the Sangre Grande Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church was comprised of 120 physicians, nurses and other health professionals from the Christiana Care Health System headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S.A. It was an initiative of nonprofit Hands International, where Dr. Agard is a director. A similar mission was held last year in southern Trinidad," the release said.



Free check ups, diagnostic testing, medical counseling, sleep disorder evaluation, psychological, dental clinic, counseling and lectures on various topics were offered.



Military Liaison Col. Claudia Carrizales gave remarks on behalf of the U.S. Embassy during the clinics opening ceremony on Friday, September 1.

