Corruption Perception Index too kind to Trinidad & Tobago?
Friday, September 08 2017 @ 12:39 PM AST
Contributed by: DeoBhagan
Views: 57
When they say they don't see the problem with appointing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy to the board of Petrotrin, believe them.
http://www.guardian.co.tt/business/20...ign=buffer
The approver (Energy Ministry) doesn't see a problem with also being the proposer (Petrotrin) from time to time.
http://www.guardian.co.tt/business/20...ign=buffer
The approver (Energy Ministry) doesn't see a problem with also being the proposer (Petrotrin) from time to time.