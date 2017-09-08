Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 949

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Topics

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Saturday, September 09 2017 @ 09:29 AM AST

Atlantic LNG will shut down by 2029, international gas association says

Friday, September 08 2017 @ 02:40 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 61

CEDIGAZ, the Paris-based international association for natural gas, of which Point Fortin-based Atlantic, is a member, forecasts Trinidad & Tobago's liquified natural gas (LNG) producer will have to shut down, as it will run out of gas by 2029. However, CEDIGAZ appears to assume no new gas discoveries, and that the cross-border deal with Venezuela, to get copious new supplies from the Dragon and surrounding gas fields, will remain political rhetoric mired in agreements, as has Loran-Manatee for over a decade.

"Output will end in some nations such as Trinidad and Tobago," said Bloomberg Quint. CEDIGAZ also counts Bloomberg among its members: http://www.cedigaz.org/cedigaz/our-members.aspx

"Trinidad and Tobago, the worlds ninth-biggest producer, will stop production in 2029. The Atlantic LNG venture in the Caribbean nation has already curbed output and cut its workforce due to feed-gas shortages," Bloomberg Quint said. https://www.bloombergquint.com/china/...digaz-says


SOURCE: http://blog.cedigaz.org/cedigaz-2035-...eded-2023/


SOURCE: http://blog.cedigaz.org/cedigaz-2035-...eded-2023/


SOURCE: http://blog.cedigaz.org/cedigaz-2035-...eded-2023/

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 