Atlantic LNG will shut down by 2029, international gas association says Friday, September 08 2017 @ 02:40 PM AST



CEDIGAZ, the Paris-based international association for natural gas, of which Point Fortin-based Atlantic, is a member, forecasts Trinidad & Tobago's liquified natural gas (LNG) producer will have to shut down, as it will run out of gas by 2029. However, CEDIGAZ appears to assume no new gas discoveries, and that the cross-border deal with Venezuela, to get copious new supplies from the Dragon and surrounding gas fields, will remain political rhetoric mired in agreements, as has Loran-Manatee for over a decade."Output will end in some nations such as Trinidad and Tobago," said Bloomberg Quint. CEDIGAZ also counts Bloomberg among its members: http://www.cedigaz.org/cedigaz/our-members.aspx "Trinidad and Tobago, the world's ninth-biggest producer, will stop production in 2029. The Atlantic LNG venture in the Caribbean nation has already curbed output and cut its workforce due to feed-gas shortages," Bloomberg Quint said. https://www.bloombergquint.com/china/...digaz-says SOURCE: http://blog.cedigaz.org/cedigaz-2035-...eded-2023/

