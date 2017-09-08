Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Saturday, September 09 2017 @ 09:28 AM AST

Trinidad & Tobago sovereign wealth fund climbs 3% on non-US stocks' performance

Friday, September 08 2017 @ 03:55 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 49

Despite two large withdrawals from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (US$375.1 million in May 2016; and US$252.55 million in March 2017), Trinidad and Tobago's sovereign wealth fund (SWF) recovered by the end of the second quarter of 2017, thanks to investments in non-US stocks. The net asset value (NAV) of the fund grew 3% y/y in Q2 2017 to US$5.6 billion.




Q2 2017








Q2 2016








Q1 2017






Latest reports out yesterday:

Q2 2017: http://www.finance.gov.tt/wp-content/...e-2017.pdf

AND

Q1 2017: http://www.finance.gov.tt/wp-content/...h-2017.pdf

LAST YEAR:

Q2 2016: http://www.finance.gov.tt/wp-content/...-20162.pdf

