Trinidad & Tobago sovereign wealth fund climbs 3% on non-US stocks' performance
Friday, September 08 2017 @ 03:55 PM AST
Contributed by: AleemKhan
Views: 49
Despite two large withdrawals from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (US$375.1 million in May 2016; and US$252.55 million in March 2017), Trinidad and Tobago's sovereign wealth fund (SWF) recovered by the end of the second quarter of 2017, thanks to investments in non-US stocks. The net asset value (NAV) of the fund grew 3% y/y in Q2 2017 to US$5.6 billion.
Latest reports out yesterday:
Q2 2017: http://www.finance.gov.tt/wp-content/...e-2017.pdf
AND
Q1 2017: http://www.finance.gov.tt/wp-content/...h-2017.pdf
LAST YEAR:
Q2 2016: http://www.finance.gov.tt/wp-content/...-20162.pdf
