|
...
follow us @wwwnewscottTweet this
Who's OnlineGuest Users: 949
User Functions
Become a registered userBefore it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it
Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account
Topics
|
Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Middle class growing in Latin America, CAF study finds
Friday, September 08 2017 @ 04:23 PM AST
Contributed by: elijose
Views: 34
SOURCE: Corporacion Andina de Fomento (CAF)
[image3]
SOURCE: CAF
PAPER:-
ON THE MIDDLE 70%. THE IMPACT OF FISCAL POLICY ON THE EMERGING MIDDLE CLASS IN LATIN AMERICA USING COMMITMENT TO EQUITY
AUTHORS:-
Christian Daude (Development Bank of Latin America - CAF)
Nora Lustig (Tulane University)
Angel Melguizo (OECD Development Centre)
Jose Ramon Perea (World Bank)
August 25, 2017
ABSTRACT:-
This paper analyzes the effects of indirect and direct taxes, as well as monetary and in-kind transfers on the income distribution in nine Latin American countries applying the CEQ methodology and using household and expenditure microdata around 2010. In particular, we focus on the effect of fiscal policies on two groups of the emerging middle class: the vulnerable and the middle class. We find that while the vulnerable tend to be net receivers in fiscal terms, especially when including in-kind transfers, the middle class seems to be mainly a net payer. This might be aggravated by the perception of a relatively low quality of in-kind transfers, notably in education and health-care services. We provide some evidence based on subjective surveys pointing in this direction.
What's Related
Story Options
|
Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners.
|
Powered by Geeklog
Created this page in 0.19 seconds