China infrastructure projects in T&T employed 12,700 over last decade Friday, September 22 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 10 Two studies out earlier this month, one by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and another by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) found that



* China infrastructure projects in T&T employed 12,700 over the last decade



* T&T has the highest connectivity with China in the region



* China-Caribbean relations are forecast to intensify with Guyana oil discoveries; and the



* Caribbean business community will ultimately decide whether China's currency is a viable alternative to the US dollar.



Looking at major Chinese infrastructure projects in Latin America and the Caribbean between 2005 and 2016, the ILO study authors Enrique Dussel Peters and Ariel Armony said there were three in T&T, worth a combined US$2 billion, and employed 4,700 persons directly during construction. However, the total number of jobs (including non-construction jobs), created from the three projects, the ILO said, was 12,700.



Most, but not all, of the jobs were performed by imported Chinese labour, the ILO noted. While neither of the papers looked at illegal workers from China in the private sector, the ILO footnoted that Central Bank Governor Alvin Hilaire said (as reported on page 3 in the Express of November 12, 2016) that the wave of Chinese migrant workers to T&T explained increased outbound remittances. Up until 2013, T&T was a net receiver of remittances (money sent from relatives abroad).



"In Trinidad and Tobago, for instance, the outflow of remittance(s) has been higher than the inflow since 2014 and around US$43 million dollars in 2015. The recent Chinese migration has played a significant role in this process," the ILO researchers found.



Looking at development of trade between China and the Caribbean, the CDB study authors Stephan Maier, Roger McLeod, Amos Peters, Justin Ram and Ian Durant said: "For the year 2016, the USA and the UK display connectivity indices between 0.73 and 0.76 with China, while most CDB borrowing member countries (BMCs) have connectivity indices comprised between 0.1 and 0.2, with only Jamaica, Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago reaching a connectivity value in the range between 0.4 and 0.5. The figures are based on connectivity ranging from 0, indicating no connectivity to 1, implying perfect connectivity."



The CDB economists said: "In addition to the present energy-related investments in Jamaica, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, Chinese companies have continuously shown willingness for further investment. This will only be further intensified following the recent discovery of oil reserves in Guyana."



On the substantive topic of the CDB paper, the potential benefits and risks of the use of the Chinese Renminbi (RMB) in the Caribbean, the CDB economists noted: "In its policy paper on Latin America and the Caribbean, China has once more confirmed that it is prepared to engage further with the Caribbean, for the mutual benefit of China and the Caribbean. Past engagement has taken the form of aid, foreign direct investments (FDIs), trade, tourism and cultural exchanges. By the same token, regarding RMB, the creation of settlement facilities, swap agreements and investment facilities should bring further benefits for citizens and businesses in the Caribbean."



The Caribbean economists concluded: "Eventually, it will be up to the business community to decide whether the RMB is to play a broader and more substantial role in CDB's BMCs."



Earlier this year, in June, "The Silk Road Economic Belt and The 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative" launch at the Hyatt hotel heard from Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will pay a State visit to China in the spring of 2018. Ten years earlier, in April of 2008, then Prime Minister Patrick Manning fired Rowley from his Cabinet for what Manning then described then as "hooligan (wajang) behaviour," part of which included a clip of Rowley berating Manning for building NAPA, the Hyatt and other structures in Port of Spain with labour from China. The clip was widely used in the Opposition's 2010 election campaign which it won that year, only to lose five years later to a Rowley-led People's National Movement (PNM).

