

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Registered Users: 1

Guest Users: 930

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,865/0)

LNG (18/0)

Special Features (139/0)

Sports (15/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

From West Indies captain to fashion designer Wednesday, September 13 2017 @ 06:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 19 Daren Ganga launches Dazza menswear



Daren Ganga launched his luxury clothing label, Dazza Menswear at The Residence, One Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain on Friday, with the support of Olympic sailor Andrew Lewis, cyclist Njisane Phillip, and track star Jehue Gordon, himself an entrepreneur. A former West Indies captain, Ganga is designing shirts and jackets himself. "I am designing with one of my friends out of India. It's manufactured part in India, part at Ganga's shop on O'Connor Street, (Woodbrook, Port of Spain," he said.



An avid fashion enthusiast, Ganga said he "developed a keen eye for tailored, elegant garments over the course of his career. His travels as an international cricketer and commentator have exposed him to the classic and contemporary styles of a variety of regions the world over, and allowed him to curate his own personal collection of pieces which reflect his personality and drive."



Asked about the target market, he said 'young, fashionable, with discerning taste'. According to Ganga, while the menswear collection made its debut on Friday night, the Dazza brand has been around for four years, with its first initiative being a range of high quality cricket equipment with a modern flair for both male and female cricketers of various ages and levels of performance. The Dazza brand also offers genuine support for talent development in the region, sponsoring several cricketers across the region enabling them to focus on their game, without having to worry about finding the money to purchase gears and avoiding embarrassment as he had - due to old or damaged equipment. He said: "The lines are vibrant and modern in design, following the evolution of the game itself into a massive spectator sport."



Endorsing Dazza cricket equipment are brilliant international cricketers, West Indies womens star Anisa Mohammed; Trinidad and Tobago cricketer Reniece Boyce; and Rakheem Cornwall of the West Indies A team, out of Antigua, all of whom use various Dazza cricket lines. Ganga's audience included other international sport and media personalities from as far as Australia: Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Melanie Jones,Manish Patel, Pushpak Patel, Ronak Parikh, Nik Bhakta, Jay Patel and Al Bhakta.



"Four years later, this menswear collection is a natural extension of the Dazza brand, embodying the core values of quality, performance and style. Making their debut last Friday was a collection of timeless men's shirts. Each piece is impeccably crafted from the finest fabrics and is designed to complement the lifestyle of the active, discerning man; all with luxury, versatility, sophistication and comfort in mind." The collection is available at Ganga's 15 O'Connor Street, Woodbrook store.











Daren Ganga launches Dazza menswearDaren Ganga launched his luxury clothing label, Dazza Menswear at The Residence, One Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain on Friday, with the support of Olympic sailor Andrew Lewis, cyclist Njisane Phillip, and track star Jehue Gordon, himself an entrepreneur. A former West Indies captain, Ganga is designing shirts and jackets himself. "I am designing with one of my friends out of India. It's manufactured part in India, part at Ganga's shop on O'Connor Street, (Woodbrook, Port of Spain," he said.An avid fashion enthusiast, Ganga said he "developed a keen eye for tailored, elegant garments over the course of his career. His travels as an international cricketer and commentator have exposed him to the classic and contemporary styles of a variety of regions the world over, and allowed him to curate his own personal collection of pieces which reflect his personality and drive."Asked about the target market, he said 'young, fashionable, with discerning taste'. According to Ganga, while the menswear collection made its debut on Friday night, the Dazza brand has been around for four years, with its first initiative being a range of high quality cricket equipment with a modern flair for both male and female cricketers of various ages and levels of performance. The Dazza brand also offers genuine support for talent development in the region, sponsoring several cricketers across the region enabling them to focus on their game, without having to worry about finding the money to purchase gears and avoiding embarrassment as he had - due to old or damaged equipment. He said: "The lines are vibrant and modern in design, following the evolution of the game itself into a massive spectator sport."Endorsing Dazza cricket equipment are brilliant international cricketers, West Indies womens star Anisa Mohammed; Trinidad and Tobago cricketer Reniece Boyce; and Rakheem Cornwall of the West Indies A team, out of Antigua, all of whom use various Dazza cricket lines. Ganga's audience included other international sport and media personalities from as far as Australia: Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Melanie Jones,Manish Patel, Pushpak Patel, Ronak Parikh, Nik Bhakta, Jay Patel and Al Bhakta."Four years later, this menswear collection is a natural extension of the Dazza brand, embodying the core values of quality, performance and style. Making their debut last Friday was a collection of timeless men's shirts. Each piece is impeccably crafted from the finest fabrics and is designed to complement the lifestyle of the active, discerning man; all with luxury, versatility, sophistication and comfort in mind." The collection is available at Ganga's 15 O'Connor Street, Woodbrook store. What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from Sports Story Options Printable Story Format