Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit: Region must consider running cables underground
Monday, September 11 2017 @ 11:48 AM AST
Contributed by: michaelariston
Views: 62
SKERRIT called for the elimination of overhead poles in the Caribbean where natural disasters strike almost every year and governments have the expensive task of re-building every time.
* Skerrit speaking to media (now) on natural disasters after escape from "monster hurricane Irma."
* In Anguilla, the only 'juice' you could get was from one part of Digicel's network where Digicel had its cables underground
"A lot of our (Caribbean) debt has to do with our response to disasters": Skerrit
* Skerrit speaking to media (now) on natural disasters after escape from "monster hurricane Irma."
* In Anguilla, the only 'juice' you could get was from one part of Digicel's network where Digicel had its cables underground
"A lot of our (Caribbean) debt has to do with our response to disasters": Skerrit