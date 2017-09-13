

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Registered Users: 1

Guest Users: 930

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,865/0)

LNG (18/0)

Special Features (139/0)

Sports (15/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

Curaçao & Sint Maarten economies saw mild contraction in 2016 Wednesday, September 13 2017 @ 12:52 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 51







Excerpts from the Annual Report of the Central Bank of Curaçao & Sint Maarten for the year 2016:



* In Curaçao, real GDP fell by 1.0% in 2016 after having expanded by 0.3% in 2015. Meanwhile, Sint Maarten recorded a real GDP contraction of 0.1% in 2016, following an expansion of 0.4% in 2015.



* * A sectoral assessment reveals that Curaçaos real GDP contraction was attributable primarily to less activity in the manufacturing, restaurants & hotels, transport, storage, & communication, wholesale & retail trade, and financial intermediation sectors. The output contraction in the manufacturing sector was the result of less refining activity by the Isla refinery and a decline in ship repair activities.



* * Sectoral data show that output contracted in Sint Maartens construction, wholesale & retail trade, and real estate, renting, & business activities sectors over the course of 2016.







Severe contraction expected for Sint Maarten this year, following Hurricane IrmaExcerpts from the Annual Report of the Central Bank of Curaçao & Sint Maarten for the year 2016:* In Curaçao, real GDP fell by 1.0% in 2016 after having expanded by 0.3% in 2015. Meanwhile, Sint Maarten recorded a real GDP contraction of 0.1% in 2016, following an expansion of 0.4% in 2015.* * A sectoral assessment reveals that Curaçaos real GDP contraction was attributable primarily to less activity in the manufacturing, restaurants & hotels, transport, storage, & communication, wholesale & retail trade, and financial intermediation sectors. The output contraction in the manufacturing sector was the result of less refining activity by the Isla refinery and a decline in ship repair activities.* * Sectoral data show that output contracted in Sint Maartens construction, wholesale & retail trade, and real estate, renting, & business activities sectors over the course of 2016. What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format