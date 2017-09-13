Quick movie review: Unlocked
Wednesday, September 13 2017 @ 01:35 AM AST
Contributed by: krishendathgokoo
Views: 32
While Hitman's Bodyguard remains #1 in Trinidad and Tobago cinemas, it is followed by Unlocked, followed by Kidnap and then the Indian movie Jab Harry Met Sejal.
UNLOCKED
SCORE: 8/10
It's been a while since a movie with these many twists, requiring that much focus, hit the silver screen. Counselor with Cameron Diaz must have been the last one. Good movies. Unlocked continues the new theme Hollywood has adopted: women action heroes. Douglas' character turns out to be the ultimate bad guy in the end. The people who did the bad deeds for the bad guys got killed too. The heroine ends up back on the team so expect sequels.
UNLOCKED
SCORE: 8/10
It's been a while since a movie with these many twists, requiring that much focus, hit the silver screen. Counselor with Cameron Diaz must have been the last one. Good movies. Unlocked continues the new theme Hollywood has adopted: women action heroes. Douglas' character turns out to be the ultimate bad guy in the end. The people who did the bad deeds for the bad guys got killed too. The heroine ends up back on the team so expect sequels.