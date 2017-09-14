

Mobile phones, the Internet cutting telecommunications costs for Trinidad & Tobago consumers Thursday, September 14 2017 @ 12:16 AM AST



Last month Breaking News reported: 'Phones becoming main source of Internet access in T&T':



Yesterday, (TATT) in its annual report for 2016 said:



* As the report shows, the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors performed relatively well in 2016, with a minor reduction in total revenues recorded for the period. Total revenues generated were approximately TT$5.6 billion in 2016 which, as a percentage of GDP, equates to 3.8%. This represented a 0.3% decrease in total revenues generated by this industry compared to the previous year. One of the standout areas of 2016 was the growing demand for mobile Internet services, increasing by 9% to record over 700,000 subscriptions.



* Compared to the previous year, in 2016, the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors experienced a 0.3% decrease in total revenues, generating an estimated TT$5.6 billion. The mobile market continues to be the top revenue earner in the sectors, accruing TT$ 1,889.6 million, or 33.9%, of total industry revenues. This was followed by Internet services and fixed voice services, which generated TT$ 1,485.5 million, or 26.6%, and TT$ 723.4 million, or 13.0%, respectively.



* In 2016, the downward trend in subscriptions in the fixed voice market ended with an estimated 0.8% increase. Likewise, fixed line household penetration also increased from 52.5 in 2015 to 53.7 in 2016. Subsequent to the relatively sharp increase of mobile voice subscriptions observed in 2015, a moderate increase of 2.0% was recorded, standing at 2.17 million subscriptions in 2016. The increase in mobile subscriptions was also reflected in changes of the mobile penetration rate which stood at 160.0 in 2016, an approximate increase of 1.7% from 2015.



WHATSAPP, SKYPE, FACEBOOK LIVE AND SIMILAR PLATFORMS CAUSING REDUCTION IN TRADITIONAL INTERNATIONAL VOICE CALLS



With respect to international voice traffic, outgoing traffic volumes continued the downward trend, falling by 30.9% when compared to the previous year. On the other hand, international incoming minutes increased minimally by 1.8% in 2016.



* Mobile Internet users on the rise while substantial decreases in fixed internet subscriptions reported



Following four years of steady growth, the number of subscriptions in the fixed Internet market decreased substantially in 2016, with a recorded 255,600 subscriptions. This equated to a 9.5% reduction in subscriptions when compared to the same period in 2015. Conversely, the mobile Internet market experienced an increase in subscriptions of 9.6%, to record an estimated 707,300 total mobile Internet subscriptions. These statistics resulted in a calculated mobile Internet penetration rate of 18.9 and fixed Internet penetration rate of 52.2.



CONSISTENT WITH INTERNATIONAL TRENDS, TRINIS ARE DITCHING THEIR CABLE SUBSCRIPTIONS FOR INTERNET-BASED MOVIE SUPPLIERS



* Falling revenues observed in pay TV and free-to-air television and radio markets



In 2016, a significant decrease in gross revenues in the free-to-air television market was observed (TT$56.1 million, or 36.4%). Similarly the free-to-air radio broadcasting market experienced a decrease of 16.5 % when compared to the previous years revenue earnings.



Following years of consecutive growth, there was also a reported reduction in the number of pay TV subscriptions, falling from 232,800 subscriptions in 2015 to 206,700 in 2016.









SOURCE: TATT





SOURCE: TATT



The charts above show revenue from mobile voice is decreasing, meaning Digicel and bmobile are getting less. Yet the chart below shows mobile penetration has gone up, which suggests people are getting more mobile phones but using it for paid calls less.





SOURCE: TATT



The chart below, meanwhile, shows that T&T now has the highest number of mobile phones per capita in the Caribbean.





SOURCE: TATT

