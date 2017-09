advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 921

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,872/0)

LNG (18/0)

Special Features (139/0)

Sports (15/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

Trinidad & Tobago cable TV subscriptions falls to lowest in five years Thursday, September 14 2017 @ 12:18 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 3



* MAINSTREAM TV STATIONS' REVENUE HAS FALLEN TO ITS LOWEST IN FIVE YEARS



* RADIO STATIONS ARE MAKING THE LOWEST THEY'VE MADE IN FIVE YEARS



* THREE TV STATIONS HAVE GONE OUT OF BUSINESS SINCE 2013



* MOBILE INTERNET CONTINUES TO CLIMB - People increasingly getting Internet access from their phones



* MOST PEOPLE HAVE BROADBAND INTERNET, whether via landlines or their mobile phones, hardly anyone has 'slow' Internet anymore





SOURCE: TATT





SOURCE: TATT





SOURCE: TATT





SOURCE: TATT





SOURCE: TATT





SOURCE: TATT





SOURCE: TATT





SOURCE: TATT





SOURCE: TATT





SOURCE: TATT





SOURCE: TATT





SOURCE: TATT

* SUBSCRIPTIONS TO CABLE TV HAS FALLEN TO ITS LOWEST IN FIVE YEARS* MAINSTREAM TV STATIONS' REVENUE HAS FALLEN TO ITS LOWEST IN FIVE YEARS* RADIO STATIONS ARE MAKING THE LOWEST THEY'VE MADE IN FIVE YEARS* THREE TV STATIONS HAVE GONE OUT OF BUSINESS SINCE 2013* MOBILE INTERNET CONTINUES TO CLIMB - People increasingly getting Internet access from their phones* MOST PEOPLE HAVE BROADBAND INTERNET, whether via landlines or their mobile phones, hardly anyone has 'slow' Internet anymoreSOURCE: TATTSOURCE: TATTSOURCE: TATTSOURCE: TATTSOURCE: TATTSOURCE: TATTSOURCE: TATTSOURCE: TATTSOURCE: TATTSOURCE: TATTSOURCE: TATTSOURCE: TATT What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format