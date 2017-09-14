Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

Thursday, September 14 2017 @ 10:11 AM AST

Republic lists close to $10 million in new shares on the stock exchange

Thursday, September 14 2017 @ 12:50 AM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Views: 46

97,510 Ordinary Shares of Republic Financial Holdings Limited were listed on the Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange on yesterday and will become effective today, thus increasing the companys issued share capital to 162,445,288 Ordinary Shares. The stock closed trading yesterday at about $102 per share.

For the official announcement visit: http://www.stockex.co.tt/read.php?ContentID=11834

