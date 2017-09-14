106 CEPEP contractors don't pay NIS or health surcharge
CEPEP told the Public Accounts Enterprises Committee (PAEC) of Parliament that 106 of its contractors are not compliant with their statutory payments comprising of National Insurance of $14,541,519.70 and Health Surcharge of $2,154,957.19 giving an aggregate figure of $16,696,477.00, according to the PAEC report out yesterday.
The PAEC recommended "CEPEP should write to non-compliant contractors instructing them of their statutory obligations and duties in accordance with the law;" and that "A report should be submitted to the Secretary of the PAEC ensuring compliance of the decision."
The committee also heard that government's flagship make-work programme has no internal auditing done and does not report according to International Financial Reporting Standards nor does it submit financial statements to the Auditor General in a timely manner.
PAEC also heard that up until 2016, CEPEP was paying rent for its Chaguanas head office to a company called 'Debt Recovery and Administrative Limited'. The rent started at $288,154.00 per month in 2009 and increased to $422,173.00 by 2012. The building whither CEPEP head office was moved in Ste. Madeline is free as it is state-owned.
