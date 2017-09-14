Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 923

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Topics

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Thursday, September 14 2017 @ 10:11 AM AST

106 CEPEP contractors don't pay NIS or health surcharge

Thursday, September 14 2017 @ 01:13 AM AST

Contributed by: michaelariston

Views: 40

CEPEP told the Public Accounts Enterprises Committee (PAEC) of Parliament that 106 of its contractors are not compliant with their statutory payments comprising of National Insurance of $14,541,519.70 and Health Surcharge of $2,154,957.19 giving an aggregate figure of $16,696,477.00, according to the PAEC report out yesterday.

The PAEC recommended "CEPEP should write to non-compliant contractors instructing them of their statutory obligations and duties in accordance with the law;" and that "A report should be submitted to the Secretary of the PAEC ensuring compliance of the decision."

The committee also heard that government's flagship make-work programme has no internal auditing done and does not report according to International Financial Reporting Standards nor does it submit financial statements to the Auditor General in a timely manner.

PAEC also heard that up until 2016, CEPEP was paying rent for its Chaguanas head office to a company called 'Debt Recovery and Administrative Limited'. The rent started at $288,154.00 per month in 2009 and increased to $422,173.00 by 2012. The building whither CEPEP head office was moved in Ste. Madeline is free as it is state-owned.


Three members of the PAEC above

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 