106 CEPEP contractors don't pay NIS or health surcharge

The PAEC recommended "CEPEP should write to non-compliant contractors instructing them of their statutory obligations and duties in accordance with the law;" and that "A report should be submitted to the Secretary of the PAEC ensuring compliance of the decision."



The committee also heard that government's flagship make-work programme has no internal auditing done and does not report according to International Financial Reporting Standards nor does it submit financial statements to the Auditor General in a timely manner.



PAEC also heard that up until 2016, CEPEP was paying rent for its Chaguanas head office to a company called 'Debt Recovery and Administrative Limited'. The rent started at $288,154.00 per month in 2009 and increased to $422,173.00 by 2012. The building whither CEPEP head office was moved in Ste. Madeline is free as it is state-owned.





