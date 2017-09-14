

Moody's praises Jamaica's 'active debt management policy' Thursday, September 14 2017 @ 11:38 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 38



Yesterday Moody's said: "Government of Jamaica: Active debt management policy lengthens maturity and reduces rollover risk, a credit positive".



There's a full report behind Moody's paywall:



Can't say the same for Trinidad and Tobago, which it downgraded on April 25, and further knocked on June 30 for its weak management of the economy.

