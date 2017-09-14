Moody's praises Jamaica's 'active debt management policy'
Thursday, September 14 2017 @ 11:38 AM AST
Can't say the same for Trinidad and Tobago, which it downgraded on April 25, and further knocked on June 30 for its weak management of the economy.
Yesterday Moody's said: "Government of Jamaica: Active debt management policy lengthens maturity and reduces rollover risk, a credit positive".
There's a full report behind Moody's paywall: https://www.moodys.com/research/Gover...BC_1091962
