Unemployment went up to 3.6% in Q4 2016 versus 3.5% in Q4 2015
Thursday, September 14 2017 @ 01:03 PM AST
Contributed by: DeoBhagan
Trinidad & Tobago's government put out a statement today to say unemployment went down in the last quarter (Q4) of 2016 but it compared Q4 with Q3. In a year-on-year comparison, which is what economists look at most often, it actually went up. The data is further skewed because the size of the labour force is smaller and therefore the denominator is smaller, so unemployment will not look like what it really is/was.
SOURCE: Central Statistical Office
