

advanced search ... follow us @wwwnewscott Tweet this Who's Online Guest Users: 930

User Functions Username:



Password:





Lost your password? Become a registered user Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account Topics Home

General News (3,878/0)

LNG (18/0)

Special Features (139/0)

Sports (15/0)

Traffic & Weather (14/0)

Unemployment went up to 3.6% in Q4 2016 versus 3.5% in Q4 2015 Thursday, September 14 2017 @ 01:03 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 29





SOURCE: Central Statistical Office





SOURCE: Central Statistical Office





SOURCE: Central Statistical Office Trinidad & Tobago's government put out a statement today to say unemployment went down in the last quarter (Q4) of 2016 but it compared Q4 with Q3. In a year-on-year comparison, which is what economists look at most often, it actually went up. The data is further skewed because the size of the labour force is smaller and therefore the denominator is smaller, so unemployment will not look like what it really is/was.SOURCE: Central Statistical OfficeSOURCE: Central Statistical OfficeSOURCE: Central Statistical Office What's Related More by DeoBhagan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format