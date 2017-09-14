Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

follow us @wwwnewscott

Who's Online

Guest Users: 930

User Functions






Lost your password?

Become a registered user

Before it's here available free to the public, our registered users get it in their inboxes along with the option to buy the publication rights for it

Text 'REG USER' to 1-868-291-5781 to buy a corporate account

Topics

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Thursday, September 14 2017 @ 06:20 PM AST

Unemployment went up to 3.6% in Q4 2016 versus 3.5% in Q4 2015

Thursday, September 14 2017 @ 01:03 PM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

Views: 29

Trinidad & Tobago's government put out a statement today to say unemployment went down in the last quarter (Q4) of 2016 but it compared Q4 with Q3. In a year-on-year comparison, which is what economists look at most often, it actually went up. The data is further skewed because the size of the labour force is smaller and therefore the denominator is smaller, so unemployment will not look like what it really is/was.


SOURCE: Central Statistical Office


SOURCE: Central Statistical Office


SOURCE: Central Statistical Office

What's Related

Story Options
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.18 seconds 