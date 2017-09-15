Maduro jubilant over Trinidad & Tobago relations



Venezuelan President is jubilant over diplomatic relations with Trinidad and Tobago, that country's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement yesterday.



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is 'jubilant' over diplomatic relations with Trinidad and Tobago, that country's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement yesterday. The declaration comes two days after a University of the West Indies (UWI) forum heard an estimated 40,000 Venezuelans are in T&T, though National Security Minister Edmund Dillon could not confirm.



"The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro Moros, in the name of the government and people of Venezuela, is filled with jubilation on the celebration of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said. Yesterday, September 14, marked the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



"On this date it is appropriate to highlight that our countries have maintained excellent relations of friendship and cooperation, characterised by dynamism, over the course of history; especially given the geographic proximity, a closeness that has opened a path to understanding and mutual respect," the Maduro statement said.



"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela avails itself of the opportunity to express to the brother people and government of Trinidad and Tobago its strongest commitment and willingness to continue strengthening our bonds of friendship and Caribbean brotherhood, founded on principles of Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace, and for the benefit of two brother peoples," the Venezuelans said.



At yesterday's post-Cabinet press briefing in Port of Spain, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley spoke about relations between the two countries. He said: "It matters not who they (the Venezuelan government) are. The government of Venezuela is a matter for the people of Venezuela, but the government of Trinidad and Tobago was able to get the government of Venezuela to agree to allow Venezuelan gas - not cross-border gas - Venezuelan gas fields, the Dragon field, to be considered as part of Trinidad and Tobago's reserves, to have access to it in commercial arrangements."



He said he was surprised not to have heard any commentary on this development, which he described as "a major breakthrough because it secures our future with respect to having gas available, to be a gas-processing and a gas-marketing country, and here we are, having access to gas that is not within our border, but we're still in the business. That's the Japanese model. Japan became the biggest exporter of motor cars in the world, not having an iron resource (of their own) but they used somebody else's iron ore." What's Related More by AleemKhan

